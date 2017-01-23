A Japanese reaches top sumo rank for 1st time in 19 years
" A Japanese sumo wrestler has reached the pinnacle of the country's ancient sport for the first time in almost two decades. Kisenosato was promoted to the highest rank of "Yokozuna" on Wednesday, three days after winning his first title at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with a 14-1 record.
