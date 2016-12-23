Video: UFC releases best trash talk of 2016 featuring McGregor vs....
With fighters like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, Urijah Faber and Luke Rockhold gracing the promotional roster, fight fans have had a lot to feed off of when the microphone is turned on. From personal insults to hilarious comparisons, the trash talk was extra heavy in 2016.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
