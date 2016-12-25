Video: Conor McGregor surprises two men imitating him on the streets of Dublin

So you're roughhousing with one of your buddies on a random night on the streets of Ireland, doing your best impersonations of current Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight champion Conor McGregor; and that last thing you'd expect is to actually have the "Notorious" one roll up on you. That's just what happened to a duo recently, as the video embedded below shows two guys get the surprise of a lifetime as McGregor rolls up in a Escalade as they are imitating him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.