UFCa s Mike Goldberg Calls Last Fight...

UFCa s Mike Goldberg Calls Last Fight with Ronda Rousey/Amanda Nunes Bout

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

As Amanda Nunes defends her belt against the once-invincible Ronda Rousey at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 207 on Friday night, an era comes to an end for mixed martial arts broadcasting with the exit of Mike Goldberg. Play-by-play announcer Goldberg, who calls the UFC fights with color commentator Joe Rogan, will host the chaos in the octagon for the last time after broadcasting MMA for almost two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
News Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh... Sep '16 RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with... Sep '16 Parden Pard 13
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,729 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC