UFCa s Mike Goldberg Calls Last Fight with Ronda Rousey/Amanda Nunes Bout
As Amanda Nunes defends her belt against the once-invincible Ronda Rousey at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 207 on Friday night, an era comes to an end for mixed martial arts broadcasting with the exit of Mike Goldberg. Play-by-play announcer Goldberg, who calls the UFC fights with color commentator Joe Rogan, will host the chaos in the octagon for the last time after broadcasting MMA for almost two decades.
