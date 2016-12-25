UFC/MMA 'Submission of the Year' 2016 - Top 5 List

It's time to look at 2016's "Submissions of the Year," which showcases not just brilliant Ultimate Fighting Championship moments, but fantastic mixed martial arts performances within the Bellator MMA cage and elsewhere. Alexis Dufresne is known for four things: Padding her record with borderline-criminal matchmaking, pounding out Kim Couture, missing weight by eight pounds against Sara Moras, and being on the wrong end of a hilariously one-sided beating from Marion Reneau in which she also missed weight.

