UFC/MMA 'Submission of the Year' 2016 - Top 5 List
It's time to look at 2016's "Submissions of the Year," which showcases not just brilliant Ultimate Fighting Championship moments, but fantastic mixed martial arts performances within the Bellator MMA cage and elsewhere. Alexis Dufresne is known for four things: Padding her record with borderline-criminal matchmaking, pounding out Kim Couture, missing weight by eight pounds against Sara Moras, and being on the wrong end of a hilariously one-sided beating from Marion Reneau in which she also missed weight.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
