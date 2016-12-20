UFC 209: Mark Hunt Set to Fight Alistair Overeem in Las Vegas
UFC 209 has added its first marquee fight, as legendary heavyweight strikers Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt will battle for the second time. The fearsome strikers first met under the Dream banner back in 2008 and the fight did not last long.
