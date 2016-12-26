UFC 207: Winner of TJ Dillashaw vs John Lineker not guaranteed title shot

A pair of top Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight contenders will hook 'em up at the upcoming UFC 207 pay-per-view event, which takes place this Friday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker won't be competing for a chance to fight the winner of Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt, also featured at UFC 207 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.