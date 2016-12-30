UFC 207 results: 'Rousey vs Nunes' live stream updates, highlights, fight videos

UFC 207 results live online : UFC returns to pay-per-view TONIGHT with one of its biggest -- and most anticipated -- mixed martial arts events of the year, featuring the return of the sport's biggest star, Ronda Rousey, who will attempt to reclaim her 135-pound belt at the expense of reigning women's Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, in the main even of the evening. The bout is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.