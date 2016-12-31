UFC 207 results: Cody Garbrandt stuns Dominick Cruz for bantamweight title
Cody Garbrandt didn't back down to the bully, and in the process, scored one of mixed martial arts' most stunning championship performances in recent years. The undefeated Garbrandt put in a superlative effort on Friday night at UFC 207, as he beat Dominick Cruz at his own game to claim the UFC bantamweight championship.
