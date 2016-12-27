UFC 207 predictions: 'Nunes vs Rousey' FOX Sports 1 'Prelims' undercard preview, Pt. 2

After 13 months away from mixed martial arts competition, former women's Bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, returns to the Octagon this Friday evening , taking on current 135-pound queenpin, Amanda Nunes, in the main event of UFC 207, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two ladies will headline a five-fight pay-per-view card that will close out the year for the world's MMA leader.

