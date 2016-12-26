UFC 207 predictions: 'Nunes vs Rousey' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview, Pt. 1
This God-awful nightmare of a year is finally on its deathbed and Ultimate Fighting Championship is here to help us send it off. UFC 207 hits the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevade, this Friday evening with Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey in the pay-per-view main event and Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt one co-featured fight of the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC