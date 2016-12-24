UFC 207 free fight video: Watch Cody Garbrandt knockout Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 202

The all powerful Cody Garbrandt will attempt to put his knockout power to good use at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 live on pay-per-view from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., when he takes on current Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight king Dominick Cruz in one of the more interesting title fights of 2016. While Cruz has displayed bewildering wizardry on his way to becoming one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, "No Love" possesses unfiltered punching power that is capable of stopping any opponent in his tracks.

