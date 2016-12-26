UFC 207 fight card: Louis Smolka vs R...

UFC 207 fight card: Louis Smolka vs Ray Borg full fight preview

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship Flyweight grappling specialists Louis Smolka and Ray Borg will throw down this Friday at UFC 207 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After winning five of six bouts inside the Octagon and landing a few killer finishes along the way, Smolka appeared to be the next contender at 125 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
News Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh... Sep '16 RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with... Sep '16 Parden Pard 13
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC