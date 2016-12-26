UFC 207 fight card: Louis Smolka vs Ray Borg full fight preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Flyweight grappling specialists Louis Smolka and Ray Borg will throw down this Friday at UFC 207 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After winning five of six bouts inside the Octagon and landing a few killer finishes along the way, Smolka appeared to be the next contender at 125 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC