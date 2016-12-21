TV Grinches Steal Christmas Eve W...

TV Grinches Steal Christmas Eve W...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MediaPost

" 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring" except for two hours of murder on CBS and Ultimate Fighting on Fox! Your children might be nestled snug in their beds this Christmas Eve, but you can forget about visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads. Instead, they're more likely to be dreaming of a bloody Christmas if they happen to come upon the prime-time lineups on CBS and Fox this Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
News Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh... Sep '16 RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with... Sep '16 Parden Pard 13
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,154

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC