TV Grinches Steal Christmas Eve W...

" 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring" except for two hours of murder on CBS and Ultimate Fighting on Fox! Your children might be nestled snug in their beds this Christmas Eve, but you can forget about visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads. Instead, they're more likely to be dreaming of a bloody Christmas if they happen to come upon the prime-time lineups on CBS and Fox this Saturday night.

