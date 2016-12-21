TV Grinches Steal Christmas Eve W...
" 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring" except for two hours of murder on CBS and Ultimate Fighting on Fox! Your children might be nestled snug in their beds this Christmas Eve, but you can forget about visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads. Instead, they're more likely to be dreaming of a bloody Christmas if they happen to come upon the prime-time lineups on CBS and Fox this Saturday night.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
