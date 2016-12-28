TJ Dillashaw blasts Dominick Cruz, UFC for Cody Garbrandt's title...
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight title-holder TJ Dillashaw was pissed when he learned that he wouldn't be getting a rematch against Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, getting passed over in favor of Cody Garbrandt. In fact, it was that very decision made by UFC matchmakers and company president Dana White that ultimately compelled That said, he doesn't blame his former Team Alpha Male stablemate, Garbrandt, from accepting the title fight, which is set to go down on this Friday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC