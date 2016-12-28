TJ Dillashaw blasts Dominick Cruz, UF...

TJ Dillashaw blasts Dominick Cruz, UFC for Cody Garbrandt's title...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight title-holder TJ Dillashaw was pissed when he learned that he wouldn't be getting a rematch against Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, getting passed over in favor of Cody Garbrandt. In fact, it was that very decision made by UFC matchmakers and company president Dana White that ultimately compelled That said, he doesn't blame his former Team Alpha Male stablemate, Garbrandt, from accepting the title fight, which is set to go down on this Friday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
News Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh... Sep '16 RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with... Sep '16 Parden Pard 13
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC