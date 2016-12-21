Success for karate kids
NEARLY 100 children and adults attended the United Sports Karate Organisation's autumn course at various USKO clubs throughout Hampshire. In total 15 members from the Basingstoke club were successful in taking their belt gradings from beginners to brown belts.
