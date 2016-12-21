Source: Drakkar Klose to Face Devin Powell at UFC Fight Night 103
Lightweight prospect Drakkar Klose has signed on with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and will fight Devin Powell in his Octagon debut, Sherdog.com has learned. Klose has replaced Jordan Rinaldi , who had to withdraw from his bout due to injury.
