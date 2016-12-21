Sony Pictures Network will beam the upcoming Super Fight League26 min ago
India's first mixed martial arts promotion, Super Fight League - promoted by British business magnate and sports enthusiast Mr. Bill Dosanjh and British professional boxing sensation and two-time world champion Amir Khan today announced Sony Pictures Network India as the official broadcast partner for the first ever MMA league to be hosted in India from 20th January - 25th February 2017. The fights will be broadcast live on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels while the opening ceremony will be shown live on Sony MAX.
