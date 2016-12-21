Sony Pictures Network will beam the upcoming Super Fight League26 min ago

Sony Pictures Network will beam the u...

Tuesday Dec 20

India's first mixed martial arts promotion, Super Fight League - promoted by British business magnate and sports enthusiast Mr. Bill Dosanjh and British professional boxing sensation and two-time world champion Amir Khan today announced Sony Pictures Network India as the official broadcast partner for the first ever MMA league to be hosted in India from 20th January - 25th February 2017. The fights will be broadcast live on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels while the opening ceremony will be shown live on Sony MAX.

Chicago, IL

