Second legal challenge launched versus France's ban on mixed martial arts

Days after a group led by lawyer and mixed martial arts practitioner Alexandre Allegret-Pilot launched a legal challenge against the French Sport's Ministry's decree to outlaw ground strikes and other techniques in combat sports , another group has also initiated their own legal appeal. According to a press release from the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation the Comission FranA aise de Mixed Martial Arts launched their legal challenge on December 22nd.

