Rousey's most bizarre career twist ca...

Rousey's most bizarre career twist came at the start

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Greenfield

As Ronda Rousey returns, go back in time to her first fight Upcoming documentary provides inside look at how her MMA career started Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2i1u53T Ronda Rousey fights in front of huge crowds, but at the start of her career things were very different. An upcoming documentary shows the humble beginnings of Rousey's first pro fight in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
News Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh... Sep '16 RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with... Sep '16 Parden Pard 13
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC