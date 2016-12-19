Rousey's most bizarre career twist came at the start

As Ronda Rousey returns, go back in time to her first fight Upcoming documentary provides inside look at how her MMA career started Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2i1u53T Ronda Rousey fights in front of huge crowds, but at the start of her career things were very different. An upcoming documentary shows the humble beginnings of Rousey's first pro fight in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.