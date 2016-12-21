Rizin FF Weigh-in Results: 'Cro Cop' & 'King Mo' Cleared to Fight
Surging Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Rizin Fighting Federation is back with another stacked New Year's Eve event and like before, it's as if Pride Fighting Championships was still around. The Rizin 2016 Grand Prix will conclude this weekend with one show on Dec. 29 and the finale on the 31st.
