Ray Sefo: WSOF 'Blessed and Fortunate' to Secure Madison Square Garden on NYE
World Series of Fighting will be the second major mixed martial arts promotion to plant its flag in the hallowed ground of Madison Square Garden when it hosts its blockbuster year-end event on New Year's Eve. WSOF is following in the footsteps of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which held its first-ever card in New York City at the legendary venue on Nov. 12. While UFC 205 was in the actual arena, WSOF 34 will be held inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
