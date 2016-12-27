NEF Fighter of the Year from Brewer goes undefeated, gets engaged

The 25-year-old Brewer product won all four of his mixed-martial arts bouts after turning professional last spring, including a split-decision victory in front of UFC president Dana White at August's "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight" show in Bangor . "Three first-round finishes, a fight of the night in front of Dana White and I just got engaged a couple of weeks ago: I'd say 2016 was a good year for me," said Lacey, who recently was named New England Fights' Fighter of the Year.

