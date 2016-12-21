Mongolian women muscle into sumo wrestling

ULAANBAATAR: It is another cold wintry morning in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, but the chill is not stopping 16-year-old high school student Ariuntuya, who is training to become a sumo wrestler. Her coach inspired her to pick up the sport professionally, she said: "I decided to become a sumo wrestler because this year I fought with her for the first time, and it was really cool."

