Mixed Martial Arts: 'Cyborg' Justino in possible doping violation

Thursday Read more: Reuters

Top-ranked female mixed martial arts featherweight Cris "Cyborg" Justino has been informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of a possible doping violation, the Ultimate Fighting Championship said on Thursday. The UFC said in a statement it was formally notified that USADA told Justino of a potential anti-doping policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on Dec. 5. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC's anti-doping policy, would handle "the appropriate adjudication of this case," the UFC said, adding that a full review process was assured under the policy before any sanctions may be imposed.

