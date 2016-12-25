Mike Winkeljohn says 'genius' Michelle Waterson worked on switching stances in camp

It was supposed to be a nationally televised showcase fight for Paige VanZant in her stomping grounds of Sacramento, but UFC on FOX 22 ended up being a coming out party for Michelle Waterson. The "Karate Hottie" put VanZant away with a rear-naked choke a little over midway through the first round to win her first fight in a year-and-a-half, and just her second UFC fight ever.

