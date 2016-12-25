Mike Winkeljohn says 'genius' Michelle Waterson worked on switching stances in camp
It was supposed to be a nationally televised showcase fight for Paige VanZant in her stomping grounds of Sacramento, but UFC on FOX 22 ended up being a coming out party for Michelle Waterson. The "Karate Hottie" put VanZant away with a rear-naked choke a little over midway through the first round to win her first fight in a year-and-a-half, and just her second UFC fight ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC