McGregor offered biggest fight in UFC history

This file photo taken on November 11, 2016 shows Conor McGregor of Ireland as he celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has been issued a boxing license in the state of California, US media reported November 30, 2016 in a development sure to revive talk of a McGregor-Floyd Mayweather meeting in the ring.

