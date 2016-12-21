Max Holloway erupts on 'stupid' Jose Aldo after UFC 208 headliner falls apart

After winning the Ultimate Fighting Championship interim featherweight title at UFC 206, thanks to a blistering technical knockout win over ex-lightweight champion Anthony Pettis , streaking 145-pound phenom Max Holloway punched his ticket to a title unification bout opposite Jose Aldo. That's because "Blessed" suffered a leg injury after his battle against "Showtime" and won't be able to train for roughly four-to-six weeks.

