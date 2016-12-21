Lion Fight 34 to be Headlined by Regian Eersel vs. Samy Sana
Muay Thai powerhouse Lion Fight Promotions has announced its first event of 2017 and the Las Vegas-based company will be staying home. Lion Fight 34 will commence inside the newly-renovated Tropicana Resort Casino on Feb. 3 and the show is slated to be loaded with international flavor.
