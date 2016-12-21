Lawsuit filed over JCPS head-slam incident Read Story Allison Ross , @allisonSross
A woman whose head was slammed onto a table by a Jefferson County Public Schools security monitor when she was a student in 2015 has filed a lawsuit over the incident. The student, who is identified in the lawsuit as Amari Walker, was enrolled at the alternative school Breckinridge Metropolitan High in September 2015.
