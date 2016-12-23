Lakay San Fernando tops 27th Grapplers Cup
TEAM Lakay San Fernando pulled off a huge surprise after snatching the over-all crown at the close of the 27th Team Lakay Grapplers Cup at the Benguet Sports Complex in Wangal, La Trinidad. The La Union based grapplers grabbed five gold medals, including two silver and two bronze each to unseat defending champions Lakay La Trinidad gym.
