Junior dos Santos: I'm facing Stefan Struve because other fighters turned me down

Ultimate Fighting Championship recently announced a heavyweight main event between Junior dos Santos and Stefan Struve , a five-round affair that tops the upcoming UFC Fight Night 105 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1. It felt like a peculiar pairing when you consider "Cigano" razed "Skyscraper" in less than a minute at UFC 95 way back in 2009. In addition, the Brazilian is ahead of the towering Dutchman by roughly seven spots in the official rankings .

