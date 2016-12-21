Jackson visits Boys & Girls Club
Jackson demonstrates a few MMA moves against the Boys & Girls Club staff member Keaghan Artzaban much to the delight of the kids in attendance. The Durant High graduate made several promotional appearances while in Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC