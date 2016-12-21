George Baldwin
George Baldwin also includes bystander intervention training in martial arts classes, which he says can apply to all kinds of emergency situations, even terrorism. George Baldwin also includes bystander intervention training in martial arts classes, which he says can apply to all kinds of emergency situations, even terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC