Game for an India Poker League? Over Rs 3 crore prize money to play for

PSL will see 12 teams, playing with 9 players each, fighting for the prize money of Rs 3.36 crore. MUMBAI: If cricket, Kabaddi, football, hockey, wrestling, badminton, tennis, mixed martial arts and even yoga can have leagueformat tournaments, why not a mind skill game like Poker? This was the idea that got FMCG major Dabur's vice chairman Amit Burman to plan a poker league in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.