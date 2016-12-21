Game for an India Poker League? Over ...

Game for an India Poker League? Over Rs 3 crore prize money to play for

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

PSL will see 12 teams, playing with 9 players each, fighting for the prize money of Rs 3.36 crore. MUMBAI: If cricket, Kabaddi, football, hockey, wrestling, badminton, tennis, mixed martial arts and even yoga can have leagueformat tournaments, why not a mind skill game like Poker? This was the idea that got FMCG major Dabur's vice chairman Amit Burman to plan a poker league in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
News Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh... Sep '16 RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with... Sep '16 Parden Pard 13
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC