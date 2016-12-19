Frank Mir ready to fight Jon Jones in submission grappling match

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Jon Jones always wanted to test himself against heavyweight fighters after failing to find his equal at 205 pounds. "Bones" caught the eye of former UFC heavyweight titleholder Frank Mir with a submission win over fellow mixed martial arts elder statesman Dan Henderson earlier this month at Submission Underground 2 , and despite their bromance, Mir wouldn't turn down a "fun" grappling match.

