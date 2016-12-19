Frank Mir ready to fight Jon Jones in submission grappling match
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Jon Jones always wanted to test himself against heavyweight fighters after failing to find his equal at 205 pounds. "Bones" caught the eye of former UFC heavyweight titleholder Frank Mir with a submission win over fellow mixed martial arts elder statesman Dan Henderson earlier this month at Submission Underground 2 , and despite their bromance, Mir wouldn't turn down a "fun" grappling match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC