Former UFC fighter scouting for Cordillera fighters

WITH the continued rise of Cordillerans in different mixed martial arts promotions all over the world, a former UFC fighter is out to scout for MMA fighters to see action in Thailand's first MMA promotions. Aside from three Cordilllerans signed up by UFC, considered as the Olympics of MMA, Baguio and Benguet base are among the highly regarded fighters particularly in One Championship, Pacific Xtreme Combat, Brave FC, World Series of Fighting, PKunlun Fight, Pancrase and many other promotions.

