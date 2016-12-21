Fastest Manitou Incline time a point of pride, contention
Professional long-distance and mountain runner, Joseph Gray, poses for a photograph on the Manitou Incline in Manitou Springs, Colorado on Monday, September 28, 2015. Gray, holds the record for the fastest time up the Manitou Incline at seventeen minutes and forty-five seconds and placed fifth in the World Mountain Running Championships earlier this month in Wales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
|Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh...
|Sep '16
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with...
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC