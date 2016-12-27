Dana White on 'great' terms with Brock Lesnar: 'Maybe he'll...

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been suspended from mixed martial arts by Nevada State Athletic Commission following a pair of positive drug tests before and after UFC 200. But just because the still-huge WWE superstar can return to combat sports - and make beaucoup bucks in the process - doesn't necessarily mean he will , even with his "great" relationship with promotion president Dana White.

