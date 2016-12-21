Chris Weidman won't sign UFC contract to fight Gegard Mousasi so take it easy, pal
Now that former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Chris Weidman has been eliminated from the 185-pound title race , at least for the time being, "All American" is starting to field offers from the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion for his 2017 return. Unfortunately for "The Dreamcatcher," who is trying to reach the middleweight summit as quickly as possible, Weidman is still recovering from his latest outing and has a couple of other names to consider.
