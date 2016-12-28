Chael Sonnen passed his Bellator pre-fight drug test, but he's not out of the woods just yet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight and light heavyweight title contender, Chael Sonnen, is making the final preparations for his Bellator MMA debut on Spike TV. That includes a battery of pre- and post-fight drug tests to prove he's no longer trying to " game the system " ahead of his Bellator 170 headliner opposite Tito Ortiz , scheduled for Jan. 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

