CBD-free Cain Velasquez: I'm still fi...

CBD-free Cain Velasquez: I'm still fighting at UFC 207 despite 'bogus' social media reports

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is still fighting Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207, despite "bogus" reports that his "Vai Cavalo" rematch was scrapped for next Friday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Obviously, with the past interview that I did about what's going on with my body and everything else, somebody just thew out something that was bogus on social media, and you know how that is, everybody has a voice now.

