Catalan hopes to get his teeth into taekwondo, and golf besides

A Catalan dentist hopes to expand his taekwondo teaching to take adult classes in 2017 following his successful junior classes at Sandveien Neighbourhood Centre. Pio Torrent has been teaching 20 to 25 youngsters on Tuesday and Friday evenings for the past six months and following requests from some of the parents and others, he hopes to run senior classes at Sandveien and perhaps the Gilbertson Hall from January.

