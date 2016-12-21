Cain Velasquez Removed from UFC 207, Fight Card Proceeds with 10 Fights
Cain Velasquez didn't get the Christmas present he wanted. The Nevada Athletic Commission pulled Velasquez from UFC 207, as first reported by ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.
