Bruce Boyington to fight Saturday at ...

Bruce Boyington to fight Saturday at Madison Square Garden

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

While most of the mixed martial arts world was fixated on Ronda Rousey's return to the Octagon at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday night, Bruce Boyington was in the Big Apple awaiting the biggest fight of his career. Boyington, a Milford native now living in Brewer, is set to take on undefeated Andre Harrison on the preliminary card of the World Series of Fighting 36 show Saturday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
News Raiders Fan's Drunken Karate Exhibition Ends Wh... Sep '16 RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News Naked man does bizarre pole dance complete with... Sep '16 Parden Pard 13
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC