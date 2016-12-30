Bruce Boyington to fight Saturday at Madison Square Garden
While most of the mixed martial arts world was fixated on Ronda Rousey's return to the Octagon at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday night, Bruce Boyington was in the Big Apple awaiting the biggest fight of his career. Boyington, a Milford native now living in Brewer, is set to take on undefeated Andre Harrison on the preliminary card of the World Series of Fighting 36 show Saturday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.
