Bellator MMA Veteran Mike Richman to Face Lazar Stojadinovic in LFA 2 Headliner

Legacy Fighting Alliance , the new mixed martial arts promotion that was birthed from the merger between Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship , revealed that its second event will come to fight fans on Jan. 20. Headlining the marquee will be Mike Richman taking on Lazar Stojadinovic in a featherweight encounter. LFA 2 will take place inside the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn., and will be televised live on AS TV beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

