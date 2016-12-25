AJ can't wait to get back into the cage

PETALING JAYA: Seasoned Mixed Martial Arts AJ "Pyro" Lias Mansor is set to return to the cage after a four year hiatus for the ONE: Quest for Power in Jakarta Convention Centre on Jan 14. The 41-year-old Sabahan will be looking to make a triumphant return against Holland's Anthony "the Archangel" Engelen in a featherweight bout. His last fight was at the ONE: Fighting Spirit in Kuala Lumpur in 2013 where he emerged victorious against compatriot Melvin Yeoh via decision.

