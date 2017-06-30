Wallins competes in Engineering Week Challenge

Photo submitted Student engineers on the winning team are, from left, front row: Randall Blanton, Cameron Williams and Luke Cottrell; back row: Breydy Daniels, Lucas Epperson and Riley Murphy. Students from Wallins Elementary School competed in and took second place overall at the Middle School Level in the Engineering Week Challenge during the 2016-2017 school year.

