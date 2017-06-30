Thousands shop local during Louisville's 'Buy Local Fair'
LOUISVILLE, Ky 'Staying local' is what thousands of people decided to do Sunday at Water Tower Park to support local businesses. The 9th annual Buy Local Fair was hosted by the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, which represented 180 vendors at Sunday's fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Anon
|3,006
|Feed Me On the Couch
|1 hr
|Daddy
|34
|California to Kentucky Travel Ban
|4 hr
|Andrew
|11
|Where is Katina Powell?
|4 hr
|Card2
|7
|Strippers
|6 hr
|joe smith
|4
|Rachael Hale
|9 hr
|Wombat
|1
|Group masturbation? (Feb '12)
|Sun
|LisaLx
|28
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC