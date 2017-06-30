The411 34 mins ago 10:07 p.m.Actor and R&B star Tyrese coming to Louisville
Actor and R&B star Tyrese is on a fast and furious pace. From a successful movie franchise to a wedding and now his will come off the big screen to hit the big stage.
